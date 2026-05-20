One of the most improbable projects in recent memory is not only happening, it’s getting released to IMAX screens all over the world.

The sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Brad Pitt, as stuntman Cliff Both, written by Quentin Tarantino, and directed by David Fincher will premiere in IMAX theaters this fall for two weeks, before heading to its permanent home on Netflix.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth (which may not be the official title of this thing; Netflix did not refer to the film by any concrete name in the press release) started life as one of the potential projects Tarantino was considering as his tenth feature film — which, by the rule that he’s imposed on himself for some reason, will also be his last film ever as a director.

After writing the script, Tarantino decided he didn’t want to direct it, but he allowed Pitt to recruit Fincher, who he’s previously worked with on Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to direct in his place.

Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Columbia loading...

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Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff’s buddy and boss Rick Dalton, is not expected to appear in the movie (unless he makes some sort of surprise cameo). Here’s the official synopsis for the film, via Netflix:

Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, and will be produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.

Netflix’s Cliff Booth movie premieres globally in IMAX theaters for “an exclusive two-week run” on November 25. It then moves to Netflix streaming on December 23. That’s my birthday! Thanks for the birthday present, Netflix. Very thoughtful of you.