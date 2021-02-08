‘F9’ Behind The Scenes Footage Shows Off Wild Practical Stunt

Director Justin Lin has shared a behind-the-scenes clip that reveals the process behind the F9 Super Bowl teaser’s most impressive stunt. According to his video, the four-second shot in F9 took eight months of prep and four days of production.

Lin, who has a long-running history with the franchise, still vies for practical maneuvers on set rather than pure CGI. It may be impossible to complete every one of the ambitious stunts in the Fast & Furious movies without CG technology, but quite a few of the setups are real. This includes the incredible moment when a red car is lifted sideways and crashed through a building.

Check out the footage below, which shows how the crew was able to create the ambitious shot for F9:

While it’s clear that the creative team added some special effects after the fact, it’s still impressive just how much of this stunt actually happened. This is a sequence that could have been rendered completely by CGI, but Lin’s commitment to authenticity makes it all the more astonishing. The Super Bowl teaser clip did a great job in getting fans pumped for F9, and this behind-the-scenes video is the cherry on top.

This is Lin’s first Fast & Furious movie since Fast & Furious 6 back in 2013. The Universal film will star Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as his wife Letty Ortiz. The rest of Dom’s team and family is rounded out by Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, and Jordana Brewster.

F9 is currently set to debut in theaters on May 28, 2021.