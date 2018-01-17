Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them took us where no wizarding world tale had gone before: New York, New York. Newt Scamander’s job is to travel the globe in search of rare and endangered magical creatures for his catalogue, and the movie series — all five movies of it — will do the same, rocketing our heroes around the globe as they search for beasts and beastly wizards. Director David Yates revealed that each film will be set in a different major world city.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yates talked about the sweeping plan for the rest of the movies in the J.K. Rowling series:

Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.

One of the things I always wished the Harry Potter series had done was take us to see different parts of the magical world. Thankfully, Fantastic Beasts will do just that: in case you forgot, the sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, finds our heroes traveling to Paris. Check out a new photo below:

FANTASTIC BEASTS 2 Jaap Buitendijk, Warner Bros. loading...

Yates was mum on where the series might head next, but given the history, and the larger narrative Newt and his friends are wrapped up in, it’s possible that we might go to Germany to see Grindelwald’s Nurmengard prison (which sounds a whole lot like Nuremberg), plus, that big 1945 duel between Grindelwald and Dumbledore has to happen somewhere. Producer David Heyman says that although the next movie is set in France, we’ll see other cities glimpsed as well:

We delve deeper into [J.K. Rowling’s] wizarding world — we’re in Paris, we’re in London and New York — the world is expanding. As you can tell from the [cast photo], we’re following quite a few characters. The new film has a very different feel than the first. It’s got a thriller quality. And it’s also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it’s just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we’ve learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I’m excited to be a part of.

Sounds pretty exciting. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16.