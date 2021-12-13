‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Trailer: The Secrets of Dumbledore Revealed

After an almost four-year break, the Fantastic Beasts franchise (AKA the Harry Potter prequel franchise that has less to do with fantastic beasts than filling in the backstory of the Wizarding World) returns next spring with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film once again stars Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander, Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen (replacing Johnny Depp) as the evil wizard Grindelwald.

The creative team is much the same is the previous Fantastic Beasts: Director David Yates, who filmed the four final Harry Potter movies and both previous Beasts movies, plus writers Steve Kloves and J.K. Rowling. You can watch the first trailer for the film, which was delayed significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic, below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled to open in theaters on April 15, 2022. At least as was originally stated, the plan for the franchise calls for five total films — which means that there are still two more sequels to come after The Secrets of Dumbledore. Of course, if this one bombs, that plan could certainly change.

