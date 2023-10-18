Here is the list of Michael Mann biopics to date: The Insider. Ali. Public Enemies. Not a bad list! And now there’s Ferrari, his biographical drama about Enzo Ferrari, the man behind the famous car company. It’s Mann’s first film of any kind in eight years.

It’s also Mann’s first time teaming with Adam Driver, who takes the lead role. The cast also includes Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. Rather than try to condense Ferrari’s entire life into a two-hour film, it focuses mainly on one crucial period, when his company and his personal relationships were in crisis. And it’s a Michael Mann film too, so it’s going to have some action as well — in the form of racing scenes (and, from the look of the trailer, some intense car crashes as well).

You can watch the full trailer for the film below:

Well this looks like a motion picture I would like to watch. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas.

