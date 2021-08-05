In the immortal words of John J. Rambo: “Nothing is over!”

It would seem that the Rambo franchise ended with the regrettable Rambo: Last Blood back in 2019. How do you make another Blood after Last Blood? It’s the last blood. But, hey: this the franchise where they made a First Blood and then a First Blood: Part II. So who knows? Perhaps you could make another Rambo, or restart the franchise completely with a new actor instead of Sylvester Stallone.

In fact, Quentin Tarantino has contemplated such an idea. Speaking with The Big Picture podcast (via Movieweb) while promoting his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he described a project he thought would be a surefire winner: A new Rambo movie starring Adam Driver in the lead role. As he put it:

If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell's novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you're reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that's out there.

Tarantino loves to speculate about how he would make “his” versions of popular franchises. For years, he flirted with making a more R-rated and Tarantinoesque version of Star Trek. Rumors swirled for years, then nothing came of it. So don’t hold your breath for Quentin Tarantino’s First Blood: Part II: Part II. But man, what a picture that would be. What a picture.