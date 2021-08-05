Quentin Tarantino Has An Idea For a ‘Rambo’ Movie Starring Adam Driver

Lucasfilm/TriStar

In the immortal words of John J. Rambo: “Nothing is over!”

It would seem that the Rambo franchise ended with the regrettable Rambo: Last Blood back in 2019. How do you make another Blood after Last Blood? It’s the last blood. But, hey: this the franchise where they made a First Blood and then a First Blood: Part II. So who knows? Perhaps you could make another Rambo, or restart the franchise completely with a new actor instead of Sylvester Stallone.

In fact, Quentin Tarantino has contemplated such an idea. Speaking with The Big Picture podcast (via Movieweb) while promoting his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he described a project he thought would be a surefire winner: A new Rambo movie starring Adam Driver in the lead role. As he put it:

If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell's novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you're reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that's out there.

Tarantino loves to speculate about how he would make “his” versions of popular franchises. For years, he flirted with making a more R-rated and Tarantinoesque version of Star Trek. Rumors swirled for years, then nothing came of it. So don’t hold your breath for Quentin Tarantino’s First Blood: Part II: Part II. But man, what a picture that would be. What a picture.

Great Movies That Became Horrible Franchises

Sometimes the best movies make the worst franchises. In the ten examples below, inventive, groundbreaking cinema became the source material for some of our least favorite film series.
Filed Under: Adam Driver, Quentin Tarantino, Rambo
Categories: Movie News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top