Adam Driver Plays a Racing Legend in the ‘Ferrari’ Trailer

Heat and The Insider director Michael Mann’s first movie in eight years is almost here. Ferrari is about the famed racer car driver turned businessman Enzo Ferrari during a period of crisis in his personal life and career in middle age. And, of course, it features plenty of cool cars. An almost unrecognizable Adam Driver stars as Ferrari.

Long in development, the film is finally coming to theaters this holiday season. You can see the first teaser for the film below. It doesn‘t feature much talking, but there sure are a lot of sounds of revving engines in there.

The film was written by Troy Kennedy Martin, based on a book about Ferrari by Brock Yates. In addition to Driver, the movie also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas.

