That’s not Michael Jackson — that’s Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Hollywood movie about the King of Pop’s life, Michael.

The film, which is being co-produced by Jackson’s estate, isn’t due in theaters until the summer of 2025, but the movie is now in production. The image is our first official look as Jackson — who is Michael Jackson’s nephew — as the famous pop star. The film also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as Jackson’s manager, John Branca. (The real Branca is also a producer of Michael.)

Here is the full first image...

MICHAEL Lionsgate loading...

Michael director Antoine Fuqua had this to say about Jackson’s work so far...

We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project – hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.

Here is Michael’s official plot synopsis:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Michael is scheduled to open in theaters on April 18, 2025.

