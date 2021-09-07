Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Freak Out in the Trailer For ‘The Guilty’

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Netflix’s latest thriller, Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty. The film is a remake of the 2018 Danish movie co-written and directed by Gustav Möller. Netflix has released a tense new trailer for the film, which debuts in theaters later this month.

The trailer introduces us to Gyllenhaal’s character, a 911 operator who takes a series of urgent calls while watching a wildfire run rampant on the news. He gets a call from a woman who, while pretending to be on a phone call with her child, indicates that she is in the hands of a dangerous criminal.

Watch the preview clip below:

Netflix's official plot synopsis reads: “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

Gyllenhaal is joined by a cast of actors including Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, and Paul Dano, in undisclosed roles. The Guilty was shot in a single location in November of 2020. It appears that a good majority of the movie will take place within the walls of the call center, with much of the action relayed through the various telephone calls that come pouring in. The original 2018 film was met with critical acclaim, becoming Denmark’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Guilty arrives in theaters on September 24 and on Netflix October 1.