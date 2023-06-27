‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer Brings the Hit Game to Movies

In less than a decade, Five Nights at Freddy’s has become a huge horror franchise in the gaming world. The first game, created by Scott Cawthon, debuted in 2014, and now there are more than a half-dozen Freddy’s games, plus a bunch of other DLC. It’s also spawned novels and tons of spinoff merchandise.

That sort of success always gets Hollywood’s attention, and so now Five Nights at Freddy’s is a movie from the horror masters at Blumhouse. The film stars Josh Hutcherson as the new night watchman at an old Chuck E. Cheese's-esque pizza restaurant for kids. Naturally, Freddy‘s permanent (animatronic) residents turn out to be haunted and evil, and whatever Josh Hutcherson’s character was getting paid for this job, he definitely should have asked for more. And probably a very good health insurance plan too.

Check out the official trailer for the movie (which was co-written by Cawthon) below — which features Freddy’s animatronics designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is scheduled to open in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.

