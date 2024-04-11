‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Sequel Coming in 2025

A Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel is no surprise, not after the film was a massive success in theaters and on streaming in 2023. But now we know for certain: The sequel is coming in a little over a year.

At CinemaCon, Universal confirmed that work was underway on a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. (That title’s not going to work; too confusing!) It is expected to premiere in late 2025.

The non-death-robot star of the first film, Josh Hutcherson, previously teased that a sequel would be coming at some point in the future. A few months ago he noted that the movie’s creative team was “in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible ... Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal.”

Regardless of when it arrives, a second Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was basically a foregone conclusion after the movie became one of 2023’s biggest surprise hits. Even more surprising, the film grossed nearly $300 million in theaters worldwide even as it premiered simultaneously on the big screen and on streaming. It’s almost unheard of for a movie that’s also available at home to gross those sorts of numbers in theaters. And while Five Nights at Freddy’s did extremely well in theaters, it also became Peacock’s most-watched title at the same time.

It’s not clear yet whether the Freddy’s sequel will follow the same release strategy of simultaneous premieres at home and in theaters. The film is based on the hugely popular video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is currently expected to premiere in the fall of 2025.

