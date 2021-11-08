Foo Fighters Made a Horror Movie in Secret

For two years, Foo Fighters have been working in secret on their first movie as a band. Today, they finally announced it was finished and headed to theaters in just a few months.

The film, Studio 666, stars the members of the band as themselves in a story that, per Dave Grohl, aims to “recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f—ing ROCKS.”

Per the official press release, h is the film’s plot synopsis:

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Studio 666’s director, BJ McDonnell compared the film to Help!, Head, and KISS Meets the Phantom, old movies that starred rock and roll bands in fictionalized adventures. “Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born,” McDonell added.

Here’s the official poster for the film:

Open Road

As that McDonnell quote suggests, these kinds of rock band driven movies have been out of fashion for decades. Most films about pop stars or bands these days tend to be biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody or RocketMan. You get a couple of very gifted actors to approximate the look and sound of iconic musicians and if you pull it off, the public usually responds. (So does the Academy; most of these movies become Oscar contenders.) So Studio 666 is definitely a throwback to an earlier time. Perhaps that’ll make it stand out from the crowd of other modern music-based movies.

Studio 666 is scheduled to open in theaters on February 25, 2022.