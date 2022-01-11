Watch Trailer for New Foo Fighters Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters are the stars of a new horror comedy film titled Studio 666, which they announced back in December, and the first full trailer for the movie is out now via Entertainment Weekly.

The band's 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight came out in February of 2021, so it’s almost a year old now. If you recall, back in March of 2020 — bad time to look back on, we know — Dave Grohl did an interview and said that he and the rest of the Foos were taunted by ghosts while they were working on the record in Encino, Calif.

The house they worked in, which was apparently built in the 1940s, had strange vibes, according to the frontman. They’d return to the house the next day to detuned guitars, missing or new tracks on Pro Tools and other technological phenomena. The band decided to use baby monitors to try and capture some of the things they experienced, which they “couldn't explain.”

Starring Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel, Studio 666 tells the story of what the rockers encountered as they created Medicine at Midnight in that house. “The sound of this house is the sound of album 10,” Grohl said excitedly in the trailer, which you can check out below.

Directed by BJ McDonnell and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, the movie will arrive in theaters Feb. 25. Get tickets to see it here.

Studio 666 Trailer

Full trailer

