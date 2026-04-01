The new trailer for Supergirl opens with a shot of the Sun. This is important on several levels. For one thing, Kryptonians like Supergirl and Superman get their powers from the Sun. But also this is a reference to the book that this movie is based on, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely, where the Sun plays an important role in the story.

That’s one of the many DC Comics Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in the new Supergirl trailer. In our latest breakdown video, we’ll show you all the stuff that’s buried in this teaser, including more references to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl’s distinct origin and how her early years are different from Superman’s, and how Argo City factors into this beloved DC story.

Watch our new Supergirl video below. Did you spot all these Easter eggs? Is there anything we missed?

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the trailer for the new Supergirl film, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the first Supergirl trailer, one on why versus movies are bad, and our video interview with DC’s James Gunn (!). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Supergirl is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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