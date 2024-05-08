‘The Office’ Spinoff Series Coming to Peacock

It’s official: A new series set in the world of The Office is coming to streaming.

Peacock announced today that they will be making an as-yet-untitled new television series set after the events of the beloved NBC sitcom The Office. The new show stars Ex Machina’s Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impacciatore.

Here is the streamer’s official description of the show...

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.

So the idea is less a show about a new bunch of employees at Dunder Mifflin than the same structural concept — a workplace comedy series that looks like a fake documentary — from some of the same creators (including Greg Daniels) that takes place in a different location.

Here was NBCUniversal president Lisa Katz’s comment on the new show:

It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.

The American Office, based on the British TV series of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, aired for nine seasons and over 200 episodes on NBC. It focused on the lives of the employees at a Scranton paper company named Dunder Mifflin. Its original cast included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B.J. Novak, and many of the series’ large ensemble cast became stars thanks to their spotlight on the show.

Peacock has been the streaming home of the American version of The Office since the app launched.

