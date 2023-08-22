‘Frozen’ Will Get New Sequel Podcast

We don't really even need to begin to explain just how successful Frozen has been... But how successful will a Frozen podcast be? It’s a strange new avenue for Disney, but they’ve recently announced a Frozen podcast.

It features returning characters like Elsa and Anna, while also introducing a few new ones, such as Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang. The podcast will be set after the events of Frozen II, but before the events of the recently-announced Frozen 3.

Season 1 of the show, which is called Forces of Nature is described thusly:

Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?

It's a very interesting idea, and if it proves to be successful, we might be able to look forward to more new content like this from Disney and other studios. While it may be easy to assume that kids won't have the patience to sit down and listen to something like this, it’ll be great for long car rides, or even just to throw on in the background.

The Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature will run for 12 episodes. It premieres in October, and will be available on a variety of podcast platforms.

