In a new interview Gal Gadot had some choice words for how her time as Wonder Woman — and the entire DC Extended Universe that she was a part of — came to an end.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gadot was asked about how she was told that she was done as Wonder Woman, having originated the role on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then followed that with starring roles in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Instead, Gadot said she was told “the opposite.”

“They were like, ‘We’re going to develop it with you, the third [Wonder Woman],’ Gadot recalled. “But I saw the way everybody else was handled ... the Henry [Cavill] situation was unfortunate. I was in the middle of that. The Henry situation was not handled elegantly, to say the least.”

Warner Bros. 3. Wonder Woman Acts Like She And Superman Are Besties

READ MORE: Every DC Extended Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

“The Henry situation” is what went down behind the scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Comics in the fall of 2022 when James Gunn and Peter Safran took control of DC Studios and almost the exact same time that Henry Cavill officially announced “I am back as Superman” following his surprise cameo in Black Adam.

Six weeks later, it was already clear that Henry Cavill’s return as Superman was over faster than his fight with Doomsday in Batman v Superman. Gunn and Safran had their own plans for the Man of Steel, and they involved a new, younger version of the character who wound up being played by David Corenswet in last summer’s Superman. To say that the whole kerfuffle was “not handled elegantly” is actually a nice way of putting things. (The new DC does not have a Wonder Woman yet.)

Gadot had similarly critical (but tactful) comments about the departure of her Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, from DC, a situation she al which she also said “was not handled elegantly.” (Jenkins was rumored to have quit Wonder Woman 3, something she later refuted publicly, saying “I was open to considering anything asked of me.”)

You can watch Gadot’s full interview on Happy Sad Confused below:

Get our free mobile app