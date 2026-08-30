The following post contains SPOILERS (and Easter eggs) for Lanterns Episode 3.

Well, now we know why John Stewart created a bird when he got his hands on Hal’s Green Lantern ring in the last episode of Lanterns: Because when John Stewart was growing up, and his parents were trying to prepare him for his destiny as a Green Lantern, they told him that the Guardians were watching his progress through birds. All these years later, John still feels a connection with birds, hence when he was trying to fly in Episode 2 of Lanterns, that’s what he created with the ring.

But that’s just one of the little details, hidden secrets, and DC Easter eggs we found in Episode 3 of Lanterns. In our latest DC video, we’ll explore the DC Comics’ history of the Guardians, and how their version of these characters differs from the ones in Lanterns, and whether John’s job interview has any basis in Green Lantern comics:

Watch our full Lanterns Episode 3 breakdown below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the third episode of Lanterns, check out more of our videos below, including one on DC Comics Easter eggs in the second episode of Lanterns, one on all the DC Comics Easter eggs in the series premiere of Lanterns, and one on the ending of Supergirl and how it sets up Braniac for Man of Tomorrow. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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