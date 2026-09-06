The following post contains spoilers for Lanterns Episode 4. Those who read on without wanting to be spoiled are in for the blackest night.

After last week’s Lanterns was mostly a flashback, this week got back to business in a big way. The hunt for the Manhunter heats up — and apparently came to a conclusion, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart being told one character is the secret alien robot they have been looking for, only to realize it’s actually an entirely other character. (But if you had read our “Who Is the Manhunter?” piece a few weeks ago you might have already figured it out.)

Around the Manhunter hunt there were a lot of DC Comics references and Easter eggs on this week’s episode of Lanterns. If you missed any of them, our latest Lanterns video will help you get caught up. Just who is Hector Hammond, and why is he such a big deal in the Green Lantern mythos? Why is Sinestro so important to Hal? And is there really a squirrel Green Lantern?

Watch our Lanterns Episode 4 breakdown for the answers to all those questions, and a whole lot more:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the DC Comics Easter eggs in the fourth episode of HBO’s Lanterns check out more of our videos below, including one on the Easter eggs in the third episode of Lanterns, one on DC Comics Easter eggs in the second episode of Lanterns, and one on all the DC Comics Easter eggs in the series premiere of Lanterns. That’s a lot of Easter eggs. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Lanterns premieres weekly on Sundays on HBO Max.

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