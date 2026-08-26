New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch a new crime thriller starring Robert De Niro, an all-new animated Batman movie based on one of the character’s signature storylines, and the directorial debut of Rebel Wilson (which has led to a series of legal headaches for the comedy star).

If these don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here.

Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

The Whisper Man

James Ashcroft (The Rule of Jenny Pen) directs this dark thriller starring Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan. De Niro and Scott play estranged father and son who must work together to solve the disappearance of Scott’s own son at the hands of a serial killer.

Where to watch The Whisper Man: Streaming on Netflix starting on August 28.

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young - Netflix

The latest installment of Netflix’s sports documentary series chronicles the ups and downs of college and NFL football star Vince Young.

Where to watch Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young: Streaming on Netflix.

Batman: Knightfall — Part 1: Knightfall

Warner Bros. Animation has adapted many of the most famous DC Comics storylines in recent years; next up is Knightfall, the famous ’90s Batman run that introduced the super-villain Bane, who promptly broke Bruce Wayne’s back. This animated version is the first of three films that will adapt the full Knightfall run, and features the voices of Anson Mount, Michael Mando, and Pablo Schreiber.

Where to Watch The Deb: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Secret Woman

After you watch a whisper man on Netflix this week, you can then watch a secret woman, in this Danish thriller about an amnesiac who, per Netflix, “returns to a wealthy and seemingly perfect past to uncover why she left.” Well, surely if it is seemingly perfect, there must be absolutely nothing dark and horrifying lurking back there for her to discover, right?

Where to watch The Secret Woman: Streaming on Netflix starting on August 28.

The Deb

If you’ve heard about a long-running lawsuit surrounding actress and comedian Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut and the film’s producers ... this is the movie they are fighting over. The Deb is about the drama surrounding a high school debutante ball. If you’re curious what all the tabloid fuss has been about, now you can on VOD.

Where to Watch The Deb: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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