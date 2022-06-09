‘Ghostbusters’ Getting ‘Afterlife’ Sequel and Animated Movie

The original Ghostbusters was released on June 8, 1984. At some point, it was decided that June 8 should therefore become “Ghostbusters Day,” an annual tribute to all things ectoplasmic.

This year the celebration involved a ton of announcements of new Ghostbusters stuff. Early on, Netflix announced they were making a new Ghostbusters animated series. At night, we got the main event: The unveiling of two new Ghostbusters movies.

One is the first-ever Ghostbusters animated movie by Sony Pictures Animation (with assistance by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the director and co-writers of the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife). The other is a direct, live-action sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

That one is being developed under the working title Firehouse, and will continue the story from Afterlife and its post-credits scene, where Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore used his fortune (apparently he became a billionaire sometime after the events of Ghostbusters II) to reopen the old Ghostbusters firehouse in New York — which, unbeknownst to him, still has ghosts stuck in the trap in the basement.

In addition to the movie projects, Sony also announced a new VR game (that’s on top of one they’re already making) as well as the naming of Ivan Reitman Way on the Sony Pictures lot, named after the franchise’s late director.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was the first movie in the series with the original cast back in their old roles in 30 years. It made just under $200 million worldwide, which isn’t a massive amount — Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed more than that in just its opening weekend in the U.S. — but was apparently enough to get all these new Ghostbusters projects greenlit.

You can watch the full Ghostbusters Day announcement below.