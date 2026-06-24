Ghostbusters has a long history in the world of animation — but it’s been a while since there’s been a new Ghostbusters show on the air.

The thing that arguably cemented Ghostbusters in the hearts and minds of ’80s kids forever was The Real Ghostbusters animated series. (Either that or Ecto Cooler.) The series ran all through the late 1980s and into the ’90s. It was followed at the end of the 1990s by the sequel series Extreme Ghostbusters, which wasn’t quite as popular as The Real Ghostbusters, but was way more extreme. (I never watched Extreme Ghostbusters, but I assume Egon busted ghosts in that one while skateboarding and listening to punk music.)

That means it’s been almost 30 years since the last Ghostbusters animated series. But everyone’s favorite paranormal investigators will finally make their return to the air next year — on Netflix. The animated series Ghostbusters: Night Shift is actually set between the film franchises — after the events of Ghostbusters II but well before the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire. Based on the early images Netflix revealed today, it’s got a much different vibe from the old Slimer show.

The first image from the series is above; the one below is billed as concept art.

Netflix Netflix

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Night Shift is executive produced by Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, Amie Karp, and Dan Aykroyd. Netflix also revealed the premise for the film

“New York City, 1994 — Five years after the Ghostbusters took the Statue of Liberty for a walk, a new wave of supernatural terror hits the Big Apple, forcing a group of scrappy, young New Yorkers — untrained, underappreciated, and kinda sorta responsible for the problem — to put on proton packs, face their fears, and bust some ghosts.”

Ghostbusters: Night Shift is expected to premiere on Netflix some time in 2027.

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