After decades where fans begged and pleased for a third Ghostbusters movie that never happened, it finally arrived in 2021 with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. And now, even more improbably, Ghostbusters is just an ongoing franchise again — here, two years later, is the first teaser for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which directly continues the story of Afterlife and looks to be a full-fledged team-up film featuring the casts of the old films and the new one.

While Afterlife was set in Oklahoma, this sequel returns the franchise to its original home in New York City, which is threatened by some new ghost that can freeze people to death. It’s up to the surviving Ghosbusters team — Venkman, Stanz, and Zeddemore — plus Egon Spengler’s family from Afterlife and their pal Paul Rudd (who was like a bad public school teacher in Oklahoma and now is just a Ghostbuster) to not be afraid of no ghosts again.

Check out the teaser below:

The new film was co-written and co-produced by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, and the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This time, Reitman’s Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan takes over the helm of the series. The cast includes all the key players from Afterlife — Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace — plus all a bunch of the actors from the original films — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts — plus new stars Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 29, 2024.

