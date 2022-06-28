The Next ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Is Coming in 2023

Just a few weeks ago, Sony announced their plan to continue the Ghostbusters franchise with a new movie from the same creative team that brought us Ghostbusters: Afterlife, writer/director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan. This will be the fourth film in the Ghostbusters chronology, following Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and last year’s Afterlife. (The other movie in the series, also titled Ghostbusters or sometimes referred to as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, is a reboot that’s set in an alternate timeline from the others.)

Now Sony has committed to a release date for the film, and it’s not far off. They’re expecting this fourth (or fifth, depending on how you count these things) to open in theaters on December 20, 2023.

Though there’s no official plot synopsis or casting news for the movie yet, it’s generally expected the film will build off the post-credits scene from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, where Winston Zeddemore reveals he’s now a hugely wealthy businessman and he decides to relaunch the Ghostbusters back at their old firehouse in Lower Manhattan. After he moves back in, the camera descends into the building’s basement, where it discovers that the Ghostbusters’ old containment unit for ghost is still full of ghosts.

(Whoops! Man, that jerk from the EPA might have had a point about these guys all along.)

Afterlife certainly left a place for this next movie to resume. Of course, you had to be a fan of that last film to want see what happens next, especially since it’s from the same key filmmakers that made Afterlife. That movie did at least bring back the surviving original cast. One has to imagine if they can get them back again, that will at least bring the hardcore Ghostbusters fans back to the theater.

