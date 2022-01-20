A Live-Action ’Godzilla’ TV Show Is Coming to Apple TV Plus

The king of the monsters is about to become the king of television.

Having reestablished Godzilla as a major tentpole franchise with a series of bleak and epic disaster movies, Legendary is now taking that giant rampaging lizard to TV. Deadline reports that Apple has landed the rights for an upcoming Godzilla series that will expand the story of Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” which started with 2014’s Godzilla, and then continued in Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will feature Godzilla as well as “the Titans,” Legendary’s name for the various other kaiju who feud with Godzilla in the films for control of the Earth. (To date, the films have included MUTO, King Ghidorah, Rodan, and King Kong.)

Based on the plot synopsis, it sounds like show, which will premiere on Apple’s Apple TV+ streaming service, will be slightly smaller in scale than those monstrous blockbusters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The show is co-created by Chris Black and comics writer Matt Fraction, who recently worked on the Hawkeye TV series, and has written acclaimed books for Marvel, DC, and a variety of independents. But will it come with its own Johnny Rockets theme menu? That’s what I want to know.

