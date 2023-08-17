A big monster is coming to the small screen.

The previously announced Godzilla TV series coming to Apple TV+ is almost here; Apple revealed today the first images and the official title of the show, which has been in development for several years. The series is called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, named after the organization that studies (and sometimes combats) the giant creatures in the “Monsterverse” established in the recent films Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

The show spins out of the events of those movies, and takes place both before and after them, with father and son actors Kurt and Wyatt Russell playing the same character at different ages; the older Russell in the present and the younger Russell in the past.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters does not yet have an official premiere date on Apple TV+. The series consists of ten episodes. Meanwhile, the next film sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 15, 2024.

