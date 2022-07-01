‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel Gets Release Date

It’s finally been confirmed that we'll be getting another MonsterVerse movie. It'll be coming out around March 15 of 2024, but as of now, plot details are pretty scarce. Given the huge wealth of Godzilla movies made as part of other universes, there’s a near infinite amount of possibilities.

That being said, the Legendary MonsterVerse has already developed a pretty interesting world. It started with 2014’s Godzilla, continued in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and came to a head in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. We’ve met tons of Kaiju monsters, both beloved and feared. There’s also the shadowy organization known as Monarch, and a whole hollow earth interior that has more or less remained unexplored.

The end of Godzilla Vs. Kong saw the two monsters fighting for supremacy, duking it out over who would be the King of the Monsters. They come to an uneasy truce after finally defeating MechaGodzilla. Godzilla slinks back into the sea, while Kong returns to the hollow earth to sit on his throne, waiting for the next time he’s needed.

It’s likely that the series will introduce a new threat, which threatens the whole of the Earth. This could be an extraterrestrial creature since a lot of the monsters so far have had an Earthly origin. At the same time, maybe there’s a hitherto undetected threat that rivals Godzilla and Kong. With such a huge backlog in terms of possible monsters, the sky is really the limit.

Once again, the yet unnamed Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel will come out on March 15, 2024.

