Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki delivered a first look at his upcoming sequel Godzilla Minus Zero at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, where early footage screened revealed the iconic Japanese kaiju will visit New York City at some point in the upcoming film.

Deadline reports the tail end of a clip shown at the convention sees Godzilla lurking behind the Statue of Liberty, and writes that the “film opens Stateside.”

The audience who viewed the clip shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace apparently gasped when they saw the moment, likely not expecting the classic movie monster to make his way to the U.S. in Yamazaki’s follow-up to his 2023 Oscar-winning epic kaiju drama, set in post-war Tokyo.

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Speaking to the crowd, Yamazaki said the “journey from Minus to Zero will not be an easy one.”

“Right now, we are pouring all of our technology into this new story of desperation and hope to theaters around the world,” he said at the event, adding that in the sequel “an even deeper desperation will descend upon Japan and the Shikishima family.”

According to Variety, the sequel will pick up two years after the events of Minus One and continue the story of the survivors from the last movie. Godzilla Minus Zero hits theaters in North America on November 6, 2026.

Released in the U.S. in December 2023, Godzilla Minus One takes place in the aftermath of World War II. The movie follows a traumatized, guilt-ridden former kamikaze pilot who seeks redemption when a monstrous, nuclear-powered threat attacks Tokyo.

The film, which won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2024, was a surprise international hit. It earned $116 million worldwide against a $15 million budget, making it Japan’s highest-grossing Godzilla movie ever.

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