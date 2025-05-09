The third Godzilla x Kong film is now in production.

Titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the film follows 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong and 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. All three films are set in the “Monsterverse” from Legendary Entertainment, which also includes 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Legenary has also released a streaming TV series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, about the government organization that polices these massive creatures.

Although the film will not be released for almost two years, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova already has its first teaser.

The teaser is a clever attempt to start a mailing list of Monsterverse fans. It contains a phone number (240-MON-ARCH) where you can “Report a Titan Sighting”; the fine print on the YouTube video states “by texting you agree to receive recurring automated messages from the Monsterverse.” So just be aware of that if you don’t want the Monsterverse blowing up your cell phone. (“I’m eating dinner right now, Monsterverse, this isn’t the best time!”)

Supernova will be directed by Grant Sputore, whose previous effort was the Netflix sci-fi film I Am Mother. Dan Stevens’ character from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Trapper, is set to return in Supernova; new stars include Kaitlyn Dever, Delroy Lindo, and Sam Neill.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is set to premiere in theaters on March 26, 2027. Production on the film is now officially underway.