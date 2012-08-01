Google Hang With the Cast and Crew of ‘The Odd Life of Timothy Green’

We'll be honest: we haven't Google Hung anywhere. But if we were going to participate in our first Google Hangout this might be it. And to all readers who want to be inspired by an enchantingly heart-warming tale, this might be an event that is just for you.

In Disney’s upcoming movie, ‘The Odd Life of Timothy Green’, a couple, Cindy and Jim Green (Jennifer Garner and Joel Edgerton), are desperate to start a family but can only dream of what their child would be like. This all changes one stormy night when they wake up and find themselves blessed with the child they have always wanted.

Tomorrow, August 1st at 12.30pm PST, you too can be blessed with a special event right on your doorstep (well on your laptop, at least…). The film’s Academy Award nominated writer/director, Peter Hedges, will join Joel Edgerton to discuss ‘The Odd Life’ on +Google Play.

To join Peter and Joel in the live hangout and submit questions, RSVP here: http://goo.gl/KEB1T. And for a full event description can be viewed at: http://goo.gl/YCehZ