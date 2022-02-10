If you threw Back to the Future, E.T., and Deadpool in a blender you might get something like The Adam Project. (You might also get a terrible mess; we must insist you do not put movies in a blender. Movies are not food.) Netflix’s latest stab at creating its own blockbuster franchise stars Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who teams up with his younger self for an adventure to, I don’t know, save the future or change the future or prevent the future from changing. You know these time travelers, they’ve always got some enormous plan and it never goes right, and the rules of time travel barely make sense, but it can be a lot of fun anyway.

In addition to Reynolds, the impressive cast includes Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener. The film also reunites Reynolds with Shawn Levy, who recently directed him in Free Guy, another big tentpole film that sounded vaguely like a lot of other hit movies. (That one was The Truman Show blended with Ready Player One with a tiny bit of Tron—but again, do not attempt to blend movies. You will destroy your blender.)

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the film; watch it below:

Reynolds and the kid look like they could be entertaining together. Here’s The Adam Project’s official synopsis:

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

The Adam Project premieres on Netflix on March 11.

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week These are the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the U.S. for the week of February 6, 2022.