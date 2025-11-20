There are some great new movies are streaming this weekend, and we’ve got your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention as you relax over the next few days.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are definitely for movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This weekend you can watch the hybrid found footage-traditionally filmed horror movie Shelby Oaks, if you’re in the mood for something spooky. There’s also a great new music documentary available to watch about the late “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena Quintanilla, plus a gorgeous new period drama about a railroad worker in the American West.

Below, here are five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free. Happy viewing!

Train Dreams

Taking place in the American West during the early 20th century, Train Dreams is a haunting period drama that follows a logger and railway laborer who helps develop the railroad system across the U.S. As he spends long periods of time away from his wife and child, he struggles with his own loneliness as well as the impacts of industrialization and expansion on the American wilderness and society.

Based on the novella of the same name, the film stars Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, William H. Macy and more. The film is available exclusively to watch on Netflix beginning November 21.

Where to watch Train Dreams: Netflix

Shelby Oaks

In Shelby Oaks, a distraught woman searches for her sister, a paranormal investigator who went missing years ago while exploring an abandoned ghost town with a dark past. The eerie, atmospheric horror movie blends mockumentary, found footage and traditional filming styles to craft a supernatural mystery.

Directed by YouTube star Chris Stuckmann, distributed by Neon and executive-produced by Mike Flanagan, the film stars Camille Sullivan and Keith David. You can stream Shelby Oaks at home via VOD rental or purchase beginning November 18.

Where to watch Shelby Oaks: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

Stitch Head

In Stitch Head, a gentle scrap monster, voiced by Asa Butterfield, runs away from his mad scientist master and joins a circus, leaving behind a castle full of misunderstood creatures he previously looked after. As the other monsters try to bring Stitch Head home, they must fight off a greedy ringmaster and a village mob before their home is destroyed.

Directed by Steve Hudson, the not-so-spooky animated movie is available to stream at home via VOD rental or purchase starting November 18.

Where to watch Stitch Head: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy

Selena y Los Dinos dives into the rise of late music icon Selena Quintanilla via those who knew her best: her family. The documentary chronicles Selena’s humble local performance origins to the Tejano band’s explosive journey to the top of the charts, offering fans intimate insights into Selena’s life off stage as well.

Directed by Isabel Castro, the film features previously unseen footage from Selena’s family’s personal archive, and was co-produced by the late star’s siblings and bandmates Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III. The documentary is available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning November 17.

Where to watch Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy: Netflix

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Rose Byrne stars as Linda, a stressed-out therapist struggling to keep up with the demands of life and her ailing daughter, in the psychological comedy-drama If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. As her life comes crashing down, Linda tries to navigate a ceiling collapse and flooded home, her child’s illness, an absent husband, living out of a crappy motel and a volatile relationship with her own therapist, proving that when it rains, it pours.

Directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You also stars Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater and ASAP Rocky. The film is available to watch at home via VOD beginning November 18.

Where to watch If I Had Legs I’d Kick You: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home

