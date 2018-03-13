Remember how nuts Nightcrawler was? While it wasn’t exactly branded as horror, it was as tense and terrifying in some moments as most horror movies, which is why director Dan Gilroy making a horror movie for Netflix as his follow-up sounds like a very good idea. He’s re-teaming with Jake Gyllenhaal for it, has also cast Rene Russo, and has just rounded out a ridiculously talented ensemble of both veterans and newcomers.

Variety announced the cast list, which includes Zawe Ashton of the UK’s Fresh Meat, Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things, Tom Sturridge, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, and Billy Magnussen. The movie is still untitled, but the plot “follows big-money artists and mega-collectors who pay a high price when art collides with commerce.” Sounds like a very bizarre, very cool setting for a horror-thriller.