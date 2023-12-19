Adam Sandler Is a Lonely Astronaut in the ‘Spaceman’ Trailer

Adam Sandler’s deal with Netflix didn’t get off the strongest start. Remember The Ridiculous 6? Remember The Do-Over? Maybe you’ve tried to forget them.

But over time, I have to say: I’ve started to look forward to these Sandler Netflix films. They’re not all winners, but they’re also not all the same old thing, with Sandler playing some wacky guy in the middle of a dopey comedy. Sandler’s made sports dramas, murder mysteries, animated movies, and now he’s even got a sci-fi film coming to streaming.

It’s called Spaceman, and it stars Adam Sandler in what looks like a pretty serious sci-fi character study, about a lonely astronaut who encounters ... Paul Dano? Watch the first teaser for the film below:

Not at all the sort of thing I imagine when I hear “Adam Sandler in outer space movie” but you know what? I like that about it. Let’s see what happens.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Spaceman premieres on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

