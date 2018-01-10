Harvey Weinstein Attacked at Restaurant

Things are not going well for Harvey Weinstein. (Is it too early to give me the 2018 Understatement of the Year Award?) Pushed out of the company that bears his name after shocking allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct spanning decades, Weinstein has already lost his career in Hollywood. Now he’s getting punched in restaurants.

This according to TMZ, who says there was an altercation at a Scottsdale, Arizona eating establishment where Weinstein was dinning earlier this week. After trying and failing to secure a photograph with Weinstein, a patron (TMZ refers to him only as “Steve”) returned to Weinstein’s table, where he was eating with his “sober coach” at the time. Things escalated quickly from there:

Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, ‘You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,’ and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell. A restaurant manager says neither attempted punch connected, and the guy was drunk and out of control.

Supposedly Steve told his companion to video tape the altercation, but as of this moment, the footage has not surfaced online. According to TMZ, Weinstein decided against calling the police about the incident. On the plus side for Weinstein, the restaurant he was eating at looks very nice. The $55 lobster carbonara sounds particularly enticing. It even comes with tomato jam.

UPDATE: TMZ posted the video of the incident.