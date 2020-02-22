Hasbro Is Re-Releasing the Original ‘Real Ghostbusters’ Figures

There’s a new Ghostbusters movie coming out this summer, and a new toy company with the Ghostbusters license. That would be Hasbro, and at the annual New York Toy Fair, they unveiled a whole roster of new busting toys, including the “Plasma Series” line of extremely detailed figures, and another new series with a slightly more cartoony style.

For longtime Ghostbusters fans, though, the coolest of the bunch is the re-release of the iconic Real Ghostbusters action figures from the 1980s. Based on the popular animated series, the original Real Ghostbusters toys were released all through the ’80s by Kenner — and because there weren’t any toys connected to the original Ghostbusters movie, they were the Ghostbuster toys of that era.

Hasbro bought Kenner a few years ago, and now that they have the rights to Ghostbusters, they are recreating the classic toys. Here are the details on the first set, via THR (which has more pictures of all the figures as well):

Debuting later this year, Hasbro’s new Ghostbusters Kenner Classics line will feature six figures — Peter, Ray, Winston, Egon, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and Slimer — inspired by that Kenner line from the ‘80s. Each of the Ghostbusters come with accessories inspired by the series: a proton pack, proton blaster with stream, and an accompanying ghost; Slimer gets some snacks (including a slice of watermelon because it can’t all be pizza), and the Stay Put Marshmallow Man is just… his regular giant self.

Here are some pictures from Toy Fair:

The pictures look exactly like the originals — and if you’re feeling extra nostalgic, here are some classic toy commercials of the old Kenner Ghostbusters in action:

Hasbro’s Real Ghostbusters will be Walmart exclusives, and will go on sale this spring. Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on July 10, 2020.