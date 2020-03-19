HBO Max Delays ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

HBO Max's unscripted Friends reunion special has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reunion episode was set to film next Monday and Tuesday on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, the show's original home.

Production has now been pushed back until at least May, although a formal filming date has not been announced yet. Like everyone else during these unprecedented times, HBO Max is playing it by ear.

At this point, it's not surprising when a production is called off in favor of health regulations. Right now, the CDC recommends everyone to avoid groups larger than 50. When you tally up every cast and crew member on set, the limit is reached pretty fast.

The reunion will include former cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, along with show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. THR reports that the cast will receive over double their previous per-episode salary, somewhere between $2.5 million to $3 million.

The Friends reunion special was poised to be the golden apple of HBO Max, a major incentive to sign up for the streaming service. After Friends left Netflix at the end of 2019, the WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max was to debut with both the coveted show's entire library and its accompanying reunion episode.

Still set for a May launch (date TBD), it's now unclear whether or not the $15/month platform will include the reunion episode up front or if we'll have to wait longer.