Helen Mirren Is Going to Be in ‘Fast 8,’ What a Time to Be Alive
Last year, Helen Mirren declared her love for the Fast & Furious franchise and, in particular, Vin Diesel, who was pretty convinced that Furious 7 could win the Oscar for Best Picture. It looks like Fast 8 will have a much better chance of securing a nomination (at the very least) as Mirren says she’s joined the cast of the upcoming sequel. And now we patiently wait as the greatest friendship of our time blossoms, inevitably yielding a series of delightful photos featuring Mirren and Diesel.
Sorry, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, but our new favorite BFFs are Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel. Last year, Mirren revealed her fondness for the “brilliant” Vin Diesel and expressed an interest in starring in a Fast & Furious sequel, and it looks like Diesel took note — or perhaps sensed an opportunity to attract the Academy’s attention, as Mirren tells Elle magazine that she’s joined the Fast 8 lineup:
I like it to be serious. Of course, having said that I'm about to do Fast and Furious 8. But that's for the fun of it. So maybe that's what I want as well, some fun and some relevant, serious, important movies (...) I’ve always rather loved driving. I said, 'I'll be in it, but only if I'm allowed to drive if I do drive in it.' But we'll see. We'll see how it transpires.
Whatever she ends up doing in Fast 8, it will undeniably be glorious. Helen Mirren! In a Fast & Furious movie! What a time to be alive!
Mirren joins a cast that includes the usual Fast & Furious suspects, along with Charlize Theron as the new villain and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju as her henchman. Fast 8 hits theaters on April 14, 2017.