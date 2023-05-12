When Universal announced a tenth Fast & Furious — which is now known as Fast X — it was intended as the first part of a two-part finale to the entire franchise. Fast X is now ready to premiere, while Fast & Furious 11 (Fast XI?) is still on track to follow in a couple years. But maybe that won’t be the end after all?

Fast X just had its world premiere in Rome, and on the red carpet, series star and producer Vin Diesel claimed that Universal is now wants three final films instead of two. “Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” the man known as Dominic Toretto explained. “After the studio saw this one they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’”

FAST X Universal loading...

READ MORE: Every Fast & Furious Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As of this moment, Universal has made no official announcement of any additional Fast movies beyond 11.

It wouldn’t necessarily be easy to turn a two-part finale into a three-part finale if the writers had carefully planned out their conclusion with two movies in mind. Still, this is not a shocking development. You have to think as long as these movies continue to make around $1 billion every single time — the last film, F9: The Fast Saga, grossed $726 million worldwide — Universal is going to at least entertain the idea of continuing the franchise.

As for Fast 11, Universal has already set Fast X director Louis Leterrier to return to helm that sequel as well. Leterrier was a last-minute replacement for longtime franchise filmmaker Justin Lin who directed F9 and was set to direct Fast X as well, but dropped out of the movie shortly after production began.

Fast X opens in theaters next Friday. Fast 11 is currently scheduled to follow in the summer of 2025.

Get our free mobile app