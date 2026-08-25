‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Is Getting a Sequel

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Is Getting a Sequel

Paramount

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel? There’s just one question: Do you call it How to Lose a Guy in 11 Days or How 2 Lose a Guy?

(I mean, you have to call it How 2 Lose a Guy, right?)

According to VarietyParamount is in the process of developing a sequel to the 2000s rom-com supreme with original star Kate Hudson, who will also serve as a producer on the project.

“The intention of the filmmakers and the studio.” they write, “is to have Hudson and her co-star from the original, Matthew McConaughey, reprise their roles. The project is currently seeking a screenwriter, so casting will depend on the take.”

READ MORE: 10 Famous Rom-Com Couples With Zero Chemistry

The original How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, released in 2003 and directed by Donald Petrie, starred Hudson and McConaughey in a romantic comedy loosely based on a book that shares that title — although not its story of a magazine columnist (Hudson) who decides to hook up with an ad exec (McConaughey) and then deliberately push him away as fodder for a column about, well, how to lose a guy in ten days.

The film became a surprise hit, grossing more than $177 million and making big-time rom-com stars of both Hudson and McConaughey. They each went on to star in several other romantic comedies separately — and they also reteamed in the 2008 movie Fool’s Gold.

I am not sure people would be all that interested in a new How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days if it didn’t feature Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. But if you made a new one with both of them ... you might have something.

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Filed Under: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey
Categories: Movie News

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