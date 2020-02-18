Martin McDonagh Next Film Will Be An ‘In Bruges’ Reunion

Oscar-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh is returning with a new film that will star In Bruges co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. According to Deadline, the picture is titled The Banshees of Inisheer and will be set on a remote Irish isle. Farrell and Gleeson will play two lifelong friends who "find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them."

This is exciting news for fans of In Bruges. McDonagh’s 2008 black comedy follows a hitman named Ray (Farrell) who travels to Belgium with his colleague Ken (Gleeson) so Ken can finish him off after he botches an important assignment. When Ken refuses to carry through with the task, both become targets of their ruthless boss, played by Ralph Fiennes. The film became a cult hit, earning McDonagh a Best Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards. McDonagh would go on to receive another Oscar nod with his 2017 drama Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, which won acting awards for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell. McDonagh won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 2005 for “Six Shooter.”

Produced by Film4, The Banshees of Inisheer will have a budget of $20 million and is set to shoot in the summer. Searchlight Pictures (formerly known as Fox Searchlight Pictures) will handle worldwide distribution. A release date for the movie has yet to be announced.