‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is Facing ‘Scheduling Issues’

A week or so ago, Harrison Ford told CBS that he was going to start the fifth Indiana Jones film in about two months, but it was unclear if that meant shooting, pre-production, or something else entirely. Indiana Jones 5 is still on its way, but Ford reveals in a new interview with HeyUGuys that there are some roadblocks keeping the movie from getting on its feet. “We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things still to do, but we are determined to get it right before we get it made,” he stated.

Ford is also determined to make sure that Indiana Jones 5 is an unexpected and welcome addition to the movie series. After all, it will be his and Steven Spielberg’s first return to the franchise in over a decade. “I don’t really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing,” said Ford. He also mentioned that fans have become "used to a degree of disappointment" when any popular franchise is revisited. Could he be talking about Star Wars, perhaps? Ford continued: "Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it.”

At any rate, they’ll have to start “killing it” pretty soon — Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released July 9, 2021.