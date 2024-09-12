‘Inside Out 2’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Premiere Date

The biggest movie of the year is ready to make its streaming debut.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is 2024’s current box office champion, having grossed $652 million in the United States and $1.675 billion worldwide, outpacing every single other film released to theaters this year — not to mention every movie ever made by Pixar. There’s not much left for the film to do in theaters, so now it is coming to streaming, on Disney+ of course. The film will premiere there later this month.

The movie is the sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, directed by Pete Docter. Both movies are about the anthropomorphic emotions inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, including Joy (Amy Poeher), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black). In the sequel, Riley is on the cusp of puberty and her first year of high school when a new batch of emotions arrives in her mind — primarily Anxiety (Maya Hawke), who tries to take over control of Riley’s decision making.

INSIDE OUT 2 PIXAR loading...

READ MORE: Every Pixar Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

While Inside Out 2 may not be quite up to the level of imagination as the original film, it’s pretty good by the standards of Pixar sequels. As I wrote in my review of the film earlier this summer...

On the whole, Inside Out 2 lacks the structural elegance of the first film, and it holds far fewer surprises for viewers on a narrative level. Still, whether you call them anxieties or fears, Inside Out 2’s depiction of tween insecurities is right on the money. And Maya Hawke is pitch-perfect as the jittery bundle of nerves that is Anxiety. (Although her role is far smaller, Exarchopoulos also steals several scenes with as the living embodiment of insouciance.)

Inside Out 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 25.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app