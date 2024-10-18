There’s Now a ‘Living’ Buzz Lightyear Toy

The Toy Story is built on the concept that toys are alive, and when no one is looking they move around and talk and think all on their own.

While this is still a fantasy, there is now a toy that is billing itself as the first “living” Buzz Lightyear, everyone’s favorite quasi-delusional space ranger action figure. Made by Robosen, and officially licensed by Pixar, it boasts, per the company, “23 high-precision servo-motors, 75 microchips,” and over 3000 components.

The Buzz, which looks nearly identical to the one feature in the Toy Story films, also includes hundreds of audio clips from the films and can be controlled by 34 different voice commands. It also has a face that can make “fluid facial expressions” and even walk. (Buzz can also be controlled through its own unique phone app; you also have the ability to customize him using a computer to create “complex choreography and unique interactions.”)

Robosen is best known as the makers of the first self-transforming Optimus Prime toy. (They’ve since added other self-transforming Transformers, including Megatron.) They previously made a $900 Buzz Lightyear based on his appearance in Pixar’s Lightyear, the recent movie that purported to be the movie that the Buzz Lightyear toy from the Toy Story movies was based on.

While this Buzz does look very screen-accurate (a fact that’s even more impressive when you consider the original was made in a highly stylized animated film) the idea of a “living” toy has already given me pause. Does this make anyone else think about the other ’90s toys-come-alive movie, Small Soldiers? Just me? Okay.

Anyway, the Robosen Buzz Lightyear is priced at $599.99. You can see more pictures and get more information at Robosen’s website.

You can see the new “living” Buzz Lightyear toy in action in the video below.

