Everything New on Disney+ in October 2024
Disney+ will not only have new episodes of The Simpsons in October (from its 35th season, no less, just in case you weren’t feeling the full weight of your own mortality) it will have a brand new Simpsons short film as well. This one is called “The Most Wonderful Time” and it supposedly features the return of classic Simpsons villain Sideshow Bob who “teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season.”
Also coming this month on Disney+: More episodes of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, new Bluey minisodes, and a new LEGO Marvel special called Mission Demolition. plus a new documentary about Bruce Springsteen’s latest tour. (That is also available on Hulu.)
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2024...
Tuesday, October 1
New Library Titles
- Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale
Wednesday, October 2
New Library Titles
- Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
- The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 4 at 6PM PT
Thursday, October 3
New Library Titles
- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)
Friday, October 4
New Library Titles
- Shortstober with Big City Greens
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
- Spookiz: The Movie
Disney+ Originals
Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes
Saturday, October 5
New Library Titles
- The Biggest Little Farm
Monday, October 7
New to Disney+
Bluey Minisodes - New Episodes
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
Tuesday, October 8
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
Wednesday, October 9
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 5 at 6PM PT
Friday, October 11
New Library Titles
- Expedition Amazon
Disney+ Originals
Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes
"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons - Premiere
Tuesday, October 15
New Library Titles
- Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)
Wednesday, October 16
New Library Titles
- Kiff (Halloween special)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 6 at 6PM PT
Thursday, October 17
New Library Titles
- Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again
Friday, October 18
New Library Titles
- The Devil’s Climb
Disney+ Originals
Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition - Premiere
Saturday, October 19
Live on Disney+
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - Live at 7PM ET
Tuesday, October 22
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
Wednesday, October 23
New Library Titles
- Primos (S1, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 7 at 6PM PT
Friday, October 25
Disney+ Originals
Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes
New to Disney+
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Premiere
Tuesday, October 29
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)
Wednesday, October 30
New Library Titles
- Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)
New to Disney+
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes
Disney+ Originals
Agatha All Along - Episode 8 & 9 at 6PM PT