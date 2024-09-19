Everything New on Disney+ in October 2024

Disney+ will not only have new episodes of The Simpsons in October (from its 35th season, no less, just in case you weren’t feeling the full weight of your own mortality) it will have a brand new Simpsons short film as well. This one is called “The Most Wonderful Time” and it supposedly features the return of classic Simpsons villain Sideshow Bob who “teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season.”

Also coming this month on Disney+: More episodes of Marvel’s Agatha All Along, new Bluey minisodes, and a new LEGO Marvel special called Mission Demolition. plus a new documentary about Bruce Springsteen’s latest tour. (That is also available on Hulu.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2024...

Tuesday, October 1

New Library Titles

- Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

Wednesday, October 2

New Library Titles

- Mickey’s Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

- The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

AGATHA ALL ALONG Marvel loading...

READ MORE: Every Easter Egg in the Agatha All Along Series Premiere

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 4 at 6PM PT

Thursday, October 3

New Library Titles

- Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, October 4

New Library Titles

- Shortstober with Big City Greens

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

- Spookiz: The Movie

Disney+ Originals

Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

Saturday, October 5

New Library Titles

- The Biggest Little Farm

Disney+ Disney+ loading...

Monday, October 7

New to Disney+

Bluey Minisodes - New Episodes

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Tuesday, October 8

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Wednesday, October 9

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)

- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 5 at 6PM PT

Friday, October 11

New Library Titles

- Expedition Amazon

Disney+ Disney+ loading...

Disney+ Originals

Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons - Premiere

Tuesday, October 15

New Library Titles

- Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

Wednesday, October 16

New Library Titles

- Kiff (Halloween special)

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 6 at 6PM PT

Thursday, October 17

New Library Titles

- Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

Friday, October 18

New Library Titles

- The Devil’s Climb

LEGO/Marvel LEGO/Marvel loading...

Disney+ Originals

Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition - Premiere

Saturday, October 19

Live on Disney+

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - Live at 7PM ET

Tuesday, October 22

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Wednesday, October 23

New Library Titles

- Primos (S1, 1 episode)

- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 7 at 6PM PT

Friday, October 25

Disney+ Originals

Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

Hulu Hulu loading...

New to Disney+

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Premiere

Tuesday, October 29

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33)

Wednesday, October 30

New Library Titles

- Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)

Disney Disney loading...

New to Disney+

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes

Disney+ Originals

Agatha All Along - Episode 8 & 9 at 6PM PT

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app