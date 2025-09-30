2005 Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

2005 doesn’t seem that long ago. I remember 2005 well. I had a flip phone. It was great.

But 2005 is also 20 years ago now. And when I was a kid, a movie that was 20 years old was ancient. For example, if I went on one of my weekly vists to Blockbuster Video at any point during my prime movie-obsessed teen years, and I rented a film from 1974 — like let’s say Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — I would have patted myself on the back for broadening my cinematic horizons with an old, old movie.

So with certain amount of reluctance, I must state for the record: A movie released in 2005 is now an old, old movie. It sucks, it’s not fair, but it is true.

As evidence of that truth, I humbly submit the following list of 2005 titles that are so much of a bygone era they could not be made today. The reasons why vary from title to title. In some cases, their subject matter would not fly with modern tastes. In others, the filmmakers chosen to adapt that subject matter to the screen would never get hired now. In others, the whole film is based on dated concepts or properties that hold very little marquee value in the 2020s.

What these titles share regardless of their genre or creative team is my firm belief that none of them would be produced and then released to theaters today. There’s just no way. I’d bet my flip phone on it.

