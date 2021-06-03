Jackass star Bam Margera has allegedly been sending disturbing messages to Jackass director Jeff Tremaine, according to new legal documents (via TMZ). The messages — which referred to both Tremaine and his children — were serious enough that Tremaine has been granted a temporary restraining order against Margera, which requires the performer to cease contact and stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine’s family at all times. The verbal attacks have been occurring since February, when Tremaine claims Margera failed to show up to a virtual meeting to discuss his mental health and sobriety struggles.

Margera has made both public and private accusations towards Tremaine on social media, including a direct threat that reads: “Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don’t sign the paper, look at you children. Sign your stupid f—ing contract before your (sic) not safe anywhere.”

Back in May, Margera went on a lengthy rant about how he felt betrayed by Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville after he was axed from the upcoming Jackass 4. Allegedly, Tremaine and Knoxville wanted Margera to appear in the project, on the condition that he stay sober for the duration of filming. When Margera made his public rant, he updated Jackass fans that he was currently in Florida working on his sobriety with a woman whose clients include Brian Johnson and Steven Tyler. Jackass 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on October 22, 2021.

