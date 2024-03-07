Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Set Live Netflix Boxing Match

Netflix’s push into the world of live sports just got a lot bigger with the announcement of a live boxing event that will be headlined by a Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match.

The event, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will stream live on Netflix.

Paul made his boxing debut four years ago on the undercard of a match headlined by a Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match. Since then his record is 9-1 with 6 knockouts. Paul said of the news:

It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons ... my sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Tyson had his own comment on the announcement of the event:

I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.

Tyson’s professional boxing career record stands at 50 wins and six losses with 44 knockouts.

Netflix also unveiled a snazzy video hyping the event.

I like that they thought to include “yes, really!” in the copy with the video.

Paul, a social media star turned professional fighter, is 27 years old; Tyson turns 58 in June.

Netflix has begun making a major push into live sports in recent months. They’ve held (and streamed) golf and tennis events, and also signed a long-term deal with WWE to become the international home of the pro wrestling federation’s flagship series, Monday Night Raw, starting in 2025.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will air live on Netflix on Saturday, July 20. Additional fights on the card are yet to be announced.