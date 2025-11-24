I would think creating an entire 3D motion-captured world over a series of at least three (and possibly four or five or six) Avatar movies would be enough to keep a guy occupied. But not James Cameron. A few months after the release of the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron will return to theaters with a first in his 40-year filmmaking career: A concert film.

Paramount announced today that Cameron co-directed Billie Eilish’s upcoming concert movie Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. And, not shockingly given Cameron’s involvement, the film will be projected in 3D as well.

“An honor and a blast to co-direct the 3D movie of the amazing show @billieeilish has been performing all over the world,” Cameron wrote on his Instagram account.

The press release bills it as a collaboration between two Oscar winners: Cameron for Titanic (which netted Cameron three Academy Awards - for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Editing, which he shared with two other editors), and Eilish for two different songs she wrote and performed for two different films: The title track from No Time to Die in 2022 and “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie in 2024.

Here is their film’s official synopsis:

Presented in 3D and directed by Academy Award® winners James Cameron (Avatar: Fire and Ash) and Billie Eilish, the concert film was captured during Eilish’s sold-out world tour.

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is scheduled to open in theaters on March 20, 2026. Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to open in theaters on December 19.

