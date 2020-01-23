Are you sitting down? (Preferably not in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle?) No, but are you sitting down? We are about to completely blow your minds:

James Corden doesn’t actually drive the car when he does Carpool Karaoke.

A tweet that’s gone massively viral reveals the sordid, horrifying, devastating truth. Corden’s Range Rover during his extremely popular Carpool Karaoke segments on The Late Late Show With James Corden is towed by another vehicle — pretty much the way every scene set inside a car is in any big-budget movie or television production. It turns out Corden is not roving the range; he is being towed through it!

See for yourself:

But this isn’t any big-budget movie or television production, you say, this is Carpool Karaoke! And if this isn’t real, what is? What’s next? Are you going to tell me the Tanner family doesn’t actually live in a big house in San Francisco? Or that Mark Harmon doesn’t work for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service? Is nothing sacred in 2020?!? How much heartache are we supposed to just take?

James Corden, a broken public awaits your response to this sickening news. You better have a good explanation for this.